NFA calls for urgent public awareness

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the continued rise in structural fires across Fiji is alarming especially given the number of community awareness programs already in place.

Sowane says despite extensive education campaigns and outreach in both rural and urban communities, fires — and the tragic loss of lives — continue to increase.

“All our frameworks that we have also rolled out to all communities in the rural and also in the urban areas, we still find an increase in structural fires.”

He says most of the fires occur in residential areas, where enforcement remains limited.

He adds that commercial and industrial buildings are inspected annually before they are issued fire certificates and licences.

Sowane says however, the residential sector is still a loose end as the NFA don’t have full control yet even though the law allows inspections, and that’s where most fires are happening.

He revealed that currently, the NFA has 30 certified building inspectors who monitor compliance in commercial and industrial facilities nationwide.

Sowane says the Authority continues to strengthen capacity through training and partnerships, including with the Fire Protection Association of Australia, to raise fire safety standards across all sectors.

He also confirmed that the government continues to meet its statutory funding obligations, contributing $6.1 million last financial year and $8.2 million this year toward NFA operations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says Fiji is taking major steps to strengthen fire readiness in urban centres, including Suva’s growing high-rise landscape.

Nalumisa says collaboration is key and called on architects, engineers, builders, and material suppliers to work together to make Fiji’s buildings safer.

“Fire safety isn’t just the job of the Fire Authority, it requires a holistic approach. Today’s Fire Forum is about getting everyone to the table to ensure every Fijian can live and work in safety.”

The Fiji Fire Forum, held this week, brought together local and international fire protection experts to share technology, training, and policy recommendations to improve fire resilience across the country.

