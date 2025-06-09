Girmitiyas remain foundation of Fiji–India ties

[Photo: FILE]

The Girmitiyas’ legacy continues to stand as the foundation of one of Fiji’s most enduring international relationships.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says the Girmitiya legacy carries “profound meaning” for India, describing the indentured labourers as the true bedrock of Fiji–India ties.

Mehta says that Fiji is one of 19 countries where Girmitiyas were taken, but it holds a special place due to the scale of contribution and the deep cultural roots that followed.

Mehta acknowledged the Fiji Government’s decision to mark Girmit Day on May 14 as a national public holiday, saying it is an important recognition of history and sacrifice.

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“This time, the Girmitiya day would be in a virtual mode at the Fiji Museum, and I look forward to participating, along with the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Minister of Migration Affairs, to really again, once again, recall and commemorate the contribution of the Girmitiya brothers and sisters in Fiji’s rich history, as well as in modern contemporary Fiji.”

India, Mehta says, is also working to preserve Girmit history globally and reconnect with descendants through diaspora engagement, noting that Fiji remains a vital link due to its significant Indo-Fijian community.

As Fiji marks 147 years since the arrival of the Girmitiyas, their legacy continues to echo beyond history books, remaining central to identity, diplomacy, and the unbreakable bond between the two nations.