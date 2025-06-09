Auvray expecting tougher test against Auckland

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray is expecting another major challenge when his side takes on Auckland FC tomorrow at Eden Park in the OFC Pro League Leaders Group.

After a hard-fought loss to South Island United earlier this week, Bula now faces one of the competition’s strongest squads, with Auvray acknowledging the increasing difficulty at this stage of the tournament.

“We knew this first game was important… and we know it’s going to become a lot more difficult.”

Auvray pointed to the depth and quality within sides like Auckland FC and South Melbourne, saying their larger squads allow them to rotate players without losing intensity.

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“Auckland and South Melbourne have big rosters, a lot of quality… they can afford to rest players and still maintain their quality.”

Despite the challenge ahead, the Bula coach remains confident his side can compete, even with a squad still developing at this level.

“We have players who are still learning… but we will make sure we put together the best plan to approach the next two games.”

Bula FC will be looking for a strong response tomorrow as they continue their Leaders Group campaign against the New Zealand side.

The match will air live on FBC2.