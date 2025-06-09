AI-driven medicine eyed to ease health gaps

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Pacific leaders are turning to digital healthcare and artificial intelligence as Non-Communicable Diseases continue to overwhelm health systems across the region.

Nearly 80 per cent of the Pacific population lives with some form of NCD. Leaders say the growing crisis is placing pressure on healthcare services, national budgets, and economic productivity.

Countries are now looking at telehealth and AI to improve healthcare access, especially for remote island communities that often struggle to access specialist care.

Tongan Health Minister Siaosi Ófakivahefolau Sovaleni says AI-powered telehealth systems could help doctors analyse patient data, support clinical decisions, and develop personalised care plans for patients with chronic illnesses.

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“For our people, digital healthcare means more follow-up care delivered closer to home through telehealth, reducing the need to travel for every stage of care, and we expect to improve connectivity or establish new connections to our community health facilities.”

Sovaleni says digital healthcare could also reduce reliance on expensive hospital treatment by focusing more on prevention and early intervention.

Pacific leaders are also planning to expand telehealth services and improve internet connectivity at community health facilities.

The initiative includes digital systems that would connect rural clinics to national health information networks.

This would allow nurses and healthcare workers in outer islands to access specialist medical support within minutes through telemedicine networks.

The move is also expected to reduce costly overseas medical referrals.

Sovaleni says the initiative includes investment in remote monitoring systems, electronic records, data security safeguards, and digital tools designed for isolated island communities.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states the NCD crisis is also affecting workforces, productivity and long-term economic stability as governments continue to face rising healthcare costs.

However, Pacific leaders have also raised concerns about the ethical use of digital technology.

They warn that poor connectivity, affordability barriers, and dependence on non-Pacific data models could widen the digital divide across communities.

Leaders say the long-term goal is to build a stronger digital healthcare system that improves access to quality care while ensuring no Pacific community is left behind.