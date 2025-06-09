New Gymnosperm Park boosts conservation efforts

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Fiji has taken a major step in forest conservation and ecotourism with the opening of the Naduruvatu Gymnosperm Park in Colo-i-Suva — a site now preserving some of the oldest living tree species on earth.

Speaking during the official opening today, Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu described the park as a historic achievement for both the Mataqali Naduruvatu and the Ministry of Forestry.

Bainivalu says the park houses all 10 native gymnosperm species found in Fiji, protecting years of forestry research that was at risk after the lease for the area expired in 2023.

“So, we had asked if we could partner with the Mataqali Naduruvatu to keep the research of the ten gymnosperms, the ten species of gymnosperm species, and have a set-up like this where we keep the research.”

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She says visitors will now be able to tour the park, learn about Fiji’s rare native trees and experience firsthand some of the world’s oldest plant species.

The Minister says the project should inspire other landowners around the country to protect their forests while also creating economic opportunities for their people.

Bainivalu also warned that climate change remains a global crisis and stressed that forests play a critical role as carbon sinks.

She says conserving forests today is essential to protecting future generations while also supporting livelihoods now.

Meanwhile, Mataqali Naduruvatu landowner Nunia Rotabuanivalu Raicebe says she feels blessed to witness the opening of a project she believes will benefit her people for generations to come.