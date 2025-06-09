New leadership for Ba Holdings

Sitiveni Weleilakeba

The Ba Provincial Holding Company Limited has appointed Sitiveni Weleilakeba as its Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1st.

He replaces Isimeli Savutini Bose, who steps down after 26 years of service.

Chair Ratu Joeli Bulu says the change marks a new era of indigenous-led investment and growth for the people of Ba.

Bose is credited with strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its investment portfolio, while Weleilakeba brings decades of corporate experience in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

