New complex to boost operation at Labasa Corrections Center

The Fiji Corrections Service broke ground for a new complex at the Labasa Corrections Center today, which is expected to boost the operation at the facility.

This has been allocated for the Supervisor Northern Division’s Office, currently accommodated under Commissioner Northern’s Office at Macuata House.

Acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa says this is a milestone for the Fiji Corrections Service, which is part of developments under their 30-year Master Plan.

“The new building will accommodate a medical room for our senior medical officer, a conference and training room for our staff, a CCTV monitoring office, the psychologists and counselling room – thus greatly improving our service to the community, families and those under our care.”

Panapasa says this enables officers to operate in the same location, which would fulfil the effective supervision of inmates at the Labasa Corrections Center.

She says they constantly strive to expand and improve their facilities and services to meet the needs of the inmates and communities that they serve.

The new complex is valued at around $1.5 million, which is part of the $41.2 million allocation for Fiji Corrections Service in the 2022-23 financial year.

The construction is expected to be completed early next year.