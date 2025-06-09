National Geographic names Fiji a top travel destination

[File Photo]

Fiji has been named as one of National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ destinations for 2026, joining 24 other remarkable locations recognised for offering awe-inspiring, meaningful, and sustainable travel experiences.

The announcement was made as part of National Geographic’s annual list of top global travel experiences, curated by its team of travel experts and the international editorial teams of ‘Nat Geo Traveller’.

The list aims to inspire travellers to seek deeper connections with nature, culture, and communities while exploring the world responsibly.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Paresh Pant, says the recognition was an honour that reaffirmed Fiji’s position as one of the world’s most inspiring destinations.

“This acknowledgement celebrates not only the breathtaking beauty of our islands but also the warmth, culture, and spirit of our people that make every visitor feel at home.”

Dr. Pant added that the recognition strengthens global awareness of Fiji and encourage more travellers to experience the islands authentically and sustainably.

“At Tourism Fiji, we are committed to sharing our islands in a way that preserves their natural beauty and authenticity for generations to come.”

National Geographic’s Editor-in-Chief, Nathan Lump, says this year’s ‘Best of the World’ list highlights destinations that celebrate distinctive cultural moments and sustainable travel.

“At Nat Geo, we know that travel has the power to inspire and transform us. In this year’s BEST OF THE WORLD, we especially wanted to highlight unexpected destinations that the algorithms are probably not serving. Of course, we know that not every trip can be an off-the-beaten-path adventure, so we were mindful to include some surprisingly compelling places that are also more easily accessible. Whatever kind of traveller you are, our goal is to ensure we’re sharing fresh ideas that help you connect with that feeling of discovery and joy that comes from a great travel experience.”

The 2026 list includes diverse experiences for families, adventurers, and nature lovers from Rwandan safaris and Arctic voyages to Pittsburgh’s museums.

Fiji’s inclusion underscores its growing reputation as a destination where natural beauty meets genuine hospitality on the global stage as a place ‘where happiness comes naturally.”

