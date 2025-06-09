Missing applications threaten student support

[Photo: FILE]

Thousands of students are at risk of missing out on tertiary funding as over 4,000 applications remain incomplete.

TSLS has received nearly 9,000 applications this year but more than 4,200 remain incomplete.

TSLS Chief Executive Apisalome Movono states many applications lack required documents or have unaccepted program offers. Movono urges students to act quickly and reach out to TSLS for support.

“So, to preferred programs, there are students who haven’t checked their emails, have not responded. So, while we’ve received a total of around 9,000 applications, 4,200 are still incomplete. So, some students have not submitted documents, some may be stuck in the system. So, we are encouraging our students to reach out to us, reach out to TSLS.”

First-year university student Losalini Balemaitaveuni states TSLS support has eased her financial burden.

“I am so happy that I’m getting this scholarship because I cannot afford to pay for my own fees. So it is a big assistance for me.”

Valuvei Ana from Taveuni shared that receiving TSLS support brings her closer to achieving her dream of studying health.

“I’m really excited to start university because it has always been my dream to study health, and with the support from TSLS, I feel more confident going into this new chapter.”

As the new semester approaches, TSLS is urging students to finalize applications to secure scholarships and loans as support services are in place to assist applicants.

