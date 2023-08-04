Major plans in place for CWM facelift

CWM Hospital

Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says Fijians can expect huge changes at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

Dr Lalabalavu says a number of projects and renovations have been planned for the Hospital in this financial year.

The infrastructure at the CWM Hospital which is one of the oldest in the country has come under a lot of scrutiny lately, prompting the coalition government to take the necessary steps to make improvements.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu says they apart from the budgetary allocations, they are also receiving assistance from the private sector.

“And we also aware of other business sector, other private partners and donors who are coming on board to assist us together with their corporate social responsibility. That is still ongoing and it is a matter within the CWM itself together with their board of visitors, they looking into that.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry also has a part to play in terms of lifting the standard of infrastructure at the CWM Hospital.

The CWM Hospital will mark its 100th anniversary this year.