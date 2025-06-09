Lautoka launches recycling payday

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Lautoka is tackling its litter problem with a new Return and Earn Centre.

The centre aims to boost recycling and keep beverage containers out of drains, roads and landfills.

The Lautoka City Council states that residents can return used plastic bottles and aluminium cans for cash. Staff will be on-site to help and ensure smooth operations.

Return and Earn Fiji encourages families to collect containers. Refunds are offered per item, and most beverage containers are accepted.

The program is part of a nationwide push to improve recycling.

The centre opens Thursday at the IYC Children’s Park. It will run 9am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at Vunato Landfill on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Council officials say partnerships with beverage companies and Return and Earn Fiji aim to make recycling easier.

The initiative also promotes long-term environmental responsibility.

