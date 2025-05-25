Innovation key to saving Fiji farms

Fiji’s agriculture sector needs major reforms and smarter partnerships to stay afloat, according to Sugar Cane Growers Fund CEO Raj Sharma.

Speaking at the Nadi Business Forum, Sharma urged government and private stakeholders to step up with bold action, warning that the sector’s long-term future depends on innovation and follow-through.

He said that while agriculture supports nearly one-third of Fiji’s population and contributes 7.8 percent to GDP, poor implementation of existing plans, outdated practices, and a lack of modern tools are holding it back.

“There are many good initiatives presented in the national development plan, and I must acknowledge the government for getting out that plan, but it’s a matter of implementing and monitoring.”

Sharma highlighted the benefits of solar-powered drip irrigation, AI tools used at Fiji Rice, and tech-led farming models already taking root, stressing that these innovations need to be scaled quickly.

“So, these are the innovations that are already in Fiji that we know about. I think way forward is artificial intelligence, and with that even the new systems that we buy are coming with these things.”

He also proposed offering land and incentives to encourage urban dwellers to return to rural areas and take up farming, a move he believes could lift food security and rural tourism.

Sharma said the future of agriculture hinges on strong leadership, smarter policies and serious investment in modern farming.

