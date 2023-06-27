GCC committee faces financial challenges

In its relentless pursuit of comprehensive nationwide consultations, the Great Council of Chiefs committee faces financial constraints, says chair Dr. Jone Baledrokadroka.

The committee, which has been actively engaging with Fijians across the country, has received requests to visit Rotuma Island, prompting further deliberations.

Dr. Baledrokadroka emphasizes the committee’s commitment to consulting both locally and internationally, underscoring the importance of engaging with Fijians within Fiji’s borders.

Article continues after advertisement

In line with this, Dr. Baledrodroka says the committee has already held consultations with the Rotuman community in Suva, further enhancing its efforts to ensure inclusive representation.

“We are looking for a budget; we are looking to go and listen to our Rotuman brothers and sisters; as I said, we are very restricted by the budget, and if there are benefactors out there who want to actually assist us, by all means do so because I think the GCC has a very important place in the hearts of iTaukei’s and, of course, Rotumans.”

Recently, the committee completed its consultations in Kadavu.

However, the committee’s upcoming visit to California this Thursday, while eagerly anticipated, has sparked questions regarding funding.

To address these concerns, Dr. Baledrokadroka clarified that the USA trip is made possible through the generous contributions of benefactors, ensuring that taxpayers’ money remains untouched.