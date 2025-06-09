Free speech at risk under Referendum Bill

Prominent Suva lawyer Richard Naidu. [Photo: FILE]

Concerns are rising over the National Referendum Bill 2025, with critics warning it could limit free speech ahead of constitutional changes.

Prominent Suva lawyer Richard Naidu said the bill was being drafted in anticipation of potential amendments to the 2013 Constitution.

He questioned the timing and linked it to last year’s Supreme Court ruling, which upheld the referendum provision while adjusting amendment thresholds.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Why are we drafting this referendum legislation now? We all know why, The Supreme Court last year said very clearly, upheld the referendum provision in the 2013 Constitution.”

Naidu adds that a new or amended Constitution would likely be the first issue decided through a referendum.

He flags serious flaws in Clause 22, which bars newspapers from running ads, holding public meetings, or engaging in other forms of expression on referendum subjects.

Naidu warns that such restrictions risk stifling free speech at a time when public engagement on political issues is already low.

