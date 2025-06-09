Fiji launches Lagi 2025 sustainability exhibition

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has taken a major step in linking sustainability with economic growth through the launch of the Lagi 2025 Exhibition, a project that combines art, renewable energy, and tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for tourism and aviation, Viliame Gavoka says this is more than just infrastructure it is empowerment, showing how creativity and technology can change small island communities.

Lagi aligns seamlessly with our national sustainable tourism framework, which calls for tourism that regenerates rather than depletes.

Through this initiative, renewable energy infrastructure becomes a cultural asset, an attraction that benefits art, technology, and tradition.

Equally, the initiative advances the objectives of our national development plan, prioritizing renewable energy, water security, and community empowerment.

The winning designs, to be built in Marau village, Yasawa Islands, will deliver solar-powered lighting, rainwater harvesting, and striking cultural landmarks.

He says the installations will create new tourism attractions, generate local jobs, and attract foreign investment into Fiji’s renewable energy and creative industries.

Gavoka says, by turning renewable energy sites into cultural assets, Fiji strengthens its brand as the Blue Pacific hub, where sustainability is not just policy but a competitive advantage.

As the first Pacific Island nation to join this global movement, Fiji demonstrates that small economies can lead with bold ideas, practical solutions, and market-ready designs that merge culture with commerce.

