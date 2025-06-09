[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka paid tribute to Fiji’s Chinese community, acknowledging their enduring contributions to the nation’s development and the strong partnership between Fiji and the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking at celebrations marking the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese settlers in Fiji and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Rabuka commended the Chinese community for its role in shaping Fiji’s economy, culture, and national identity.

He states that Chinese settlers have been an integral part of Fiji’s history since 1855, when the first Chinese family, arrived.

“The first Chinese settlers in Fiji, Moebakling arrived in 1855, 170 years ago, and I’m honored that his descendants stand among us today. Your ancestors came to Fiji as farmers and traders in beacehdemer and Sandalwood, settling first among our rural and maritime communities, and from the very beginning they built relationships found of mutual respect and harmony.”

Rabuka highlighted the evolving role of Fiji’s Chinese community, which has expanded from early farmers and traders to professionals, educators, and entrepreneurs across various sectors.

He moted that over the years new generations of Chinese have arrived from many professions and sectors, all contributing to the life and progress of our nation.

President of the Chinese Association of Fiji Jenny Seeto say that Chinese values have been passed down well through the generations.

“The Chinese settlers came to Fiji seeking opportunities and new beginnings. They built lives here, were resilient and integrated well with the local communities. They intermarried with other ethnic groups. As a result we have a great blend of Chinese-Fijian fusion in Fiji and hundreds have joined us here today at the park.”

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with China in trade, investment, and climate resilience, saying the relationship is built on “mutual trust, cooperation, and shared values.”

