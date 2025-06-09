FBC journalist wins double Gold honors

Dedicated FBC journalist Riya Bhagwan scooped two gold medals as the most outstanding student in the School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education and the most outstanding student in the journalism program.

Her journey to the top was not without challenges.

Moving from Nadi to Suva to study at the University of the South Pacific meant leaving her family for the first time and adjusting to life on her own.

“I was away from my family because I’m originally from Nandy. So, when I initially came to SUVA, that experience was a bit overwhelming for me because I hadn’t been away from my family for so long before. And it was the first time I was away from mom, dad, and coming up, you know, growing up in a family, getting all the privileges, parents, you know, giving you everything you want and all of that.”

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Despite the hurdles, Riya remained determined. She balanced her studies with hands-on experience through Wansolwara, building the practical skills needed for the media industry while staying focused on her goal of graduating at the top.

Inspired by her passion for storytelling and the influence of her grandfather, Riya says the achievement is a dream come true.

Now stepping into the media industry, she hopes her journey will inspire others to pursue journalism with confidence reminding them that while the path is not easy, dedication and belief can lead to success.

Currently she is employed at FBC base in Nadi, and has delivered impactful stories.