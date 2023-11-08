FBC hosts vibrant Diwali competition

A Diwali competition held by Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji showcased the vibrant culture and creativity of the community.

It featured three exciting competitions: the Thali Competition, Rangoli Competition, and Poster Competition, which brought families and individuals together to express their artistic talents.

Participants of all ages and backgrounds came forward to display their artistic flair, contributing to the event’s charm.

The Rangoli Competition was another spectacular highlight that left onlookers in awe. Participants exhibited their creativity and finesse by crafting mesmerizing patterns and motifs, depicting the significance of Diwali and its celebration of light over darkness.



Reshmi Ahlawat, Rangoli Competition Winner

Rangoli Competition Winner, Reshmi Ahlawat, who has been living in Fiji for almost eight years, shared that she began making Rangoli when she arrived in the country. She discovered her talent while in Fiji.

“When we came here, we felt as comfortable as if we were in India, and after coming here, I learned a lot. I started making Rangoli here only. Before, I never used to make Rangoli and got the opportunity to participate in all the competitions.”

The Thali Competition, one of the event’s highlights, showcased the culinary skills of the participants who prepared traditional Diwali dishes, complete with an array of sweets, savories, and other delectable items.



Sheetal Mandey, Thali Competition winner

Thali Competition winner, Sheetal Mandey, expressed her awe at the grandeur with which Diwali is celebrated in Fiji, a sentiment that resonated with many as the festival continues to unite the community in the celebration of light, unity, and cultural diversity.

“It’s very good when they celebrate it together because it’s a festival of lights, and people always come together—friends and relatives—so people from every religion can join.”

The Poster Competition added another dimension to the festivities, allowing participants to express their understanding of Diwali and its cultural significance through art.