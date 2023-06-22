Digicel Fiji, Telstra provide $40K support for Diabetes Fiji

Digicel Fiji and Telstra have announced their support for Diabetes Fiji to help improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.

Telstra Enterprise Group Executive David Burns launched the new ‘One Child, One Machine’ program with the handover of 50 Diabetes machines and a year’s supply of Diabetes sticks (20,000 sticks) to be delivered to underprivileged children with Type 1 diabetes.

The company also handed over laptops, four mobile phones, credit, and unwired internet service at the Diabetes Fiji office for a year.

Burns says diabetes among Fijians is a growing concern and can have devastating effects on the health of individuals and their families.

He also announced that the mobile operator is providing Diabetes Fiji with SMS support by offering two text messages per fortnight to be sent to all Digicel Fiji customers.

Burns says the cumulative value of Digicel Fiji and Telstra’s support is over $40,000 towards improving the lives of those affected by diabetes.

Diabetes Fiji chair Mohammed Akbar commended Digicel Fiji and Telstra for rising to the challenge of providing accessible and improved healthcare.

Akbar says the devices will empower children to better monitor and manage their health, giving them the tools they need for a brighter future.