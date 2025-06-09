Corrections seeks support to tackle drugs, HIV and overcrowding

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service is seeking support from the Ministry of Health, United Nations agencies and members of the Diplomatic Corps to strengthen its response to drugs and HIV within correctional facilities.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva says the current infrastructure is not conducive to the treatment of HIV, a situation worsened by a lack of expertise to manage the growing number of drug-dependent and HIV-positive inmates.

He says drug-related crimes are on the rise and are closely linked to increasing HIV cases.

Moceisuva says officers are under immense pressure managing inmates who enter facilities violent, disconnected, unwell, and in some cases HIV-positive.

Article continues after advertisement

Discussions are underway to establish a dedicated facility to manage this category of inmates, with hopes of securing overseas donor funding.

Talks are also progressing with the Judiciary to fast-track cases involving drug-dependent offenders, as prolonged stays in remand centres worsen conditions for both inmates and staff.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.