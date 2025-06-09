Constitution review needs non-partisan support

Governance specialist Emele Duituturaga

Experts agree that the Constitution Review Committee needs support from people who are independent.

These should be members from an external body or individuals who are not influenced by major powers.

Their role would be to oversee the referendum process and ensure that the information provided to voters is credible and reliable.

Article continues after advertisement

Governance specialist Emele Duituturaga strongly supports this, saying the committee must be made up of non-partisan members to guarantee a fair and trustworthy process.

Duituturaga says that although the constitution is naturally political, its review should not be controlled by political parties, special interest groups, or the military.

“And I guess that’s the distinction between those in Parliament and those who are not there. I mean, we have a voting system that is very much client-based politics. “I’ll do this, I’ll pay your school fees,” and all of that. That’s the Pacific, so that’s difficult. And then, of course, we have interest groups.”



Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Duituturaga stresses that to successfully amend the constitution, it is important to adopt an inclusive approach.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says a Referendum Bill will be brought to Parliament next month.

“The Prime Minister will announce the members of the Constitution Review Commission next year, so it’s a big bang from next year.”

Experts stressed that the process must be protected by law through a Constitution Review Act so the Commission can continue its work regardless of political changes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.