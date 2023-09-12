Commission announces key appointments

The headquarters of the Constitutional Offices Commission

The Constitutional Offices Commission has appointed individuals to the selection panel for the Supervisor of Elections position and also a selection panel for the Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service.

A statement released by the Commission has outlined the names and Sekove Naqiolevu has been appointed to chair the panel for the Supervisor of Elections position.

Other members in this panel for the Supervisor of Elections position includes Eroni Maopa and Bhupendra Solanki.

Article continues after advertisement

Samuela Vadei has been appointed to chair the selection panel for the Supervisor of Elections Position.

Prem Narayan and also Prem Singh are also part of this panel.

The release however did not provide background details about the individuals involved in this selection panel.