Challenging beauty standards wins Samuels Miss Nasinu title

Miss Valelevu, Ailava Samuels, was crowned Miss Nasinu 2025

Emotions ran high as Miss Valelevu, Ailava Samuels, was crowned Miss Nasinu 2025, after a week of fierce yet inspiring competition among young women representing Nasinu’s diverse communities.

Samuels impressed the judges with her advocacy focused on disrupting unrealistic standards in Fiji, a message she says comes from her own experiences growing up in the Nasinu community.

“I feel so empowered and I feel like I’ve accomplished what I came here for. My advocacy messages have reached the public and people have heard what I’ve been advocating for,”

The newly crowned Miss Nasinu expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support she received, dedicating her win to her family, friends, mentors, and designers who guided her through the journey.

“They stayed up late hours helping me with my gowns, my research topic—just being there for me when I needed someone. This win is for them,”

Samuels also took home the awards for Best Research and Best Traditional Attire, further highlighting her strong presence throughout the competition.

She will now go on to represent Nasinu at the Miss Fiji Pageant 2025, where winners from ten municipal councils will compete for the national crown.

Looking ahead, Samuels acknowledged the high calibre of contestants she will face at the national level and reflected fondly on the sisterhood formed during the weeklong event.

“The camaraderie and strength among the contestants were amazing. Many of them are now my sisters,”

Miss Makoi, Asupa Taivoce, was named first runner-up, while Miss Nadera, Adi Mereoni Sebualala, took the second runner-up title.

