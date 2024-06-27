NCC calls for measures to cushion high cost of living

Nadi town [File Photo]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce is hoping that the National Budget will include measures that address the rising cost of living, a pressing concern for many Fijians.

President Dr Ram Raju highlights the importance of government intervention in this area, emphasizing that it is a significant issue raised by the majority of the population.

He suggests taxation in certain areas that could help ease the burden.

Article continues after advertisement



Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ram Raju

Dr Raju also reveals that the Chamber has submitted a comprehensive document to the government, outlining key areas that require more attention and funding.

“Is the infrastructure development not only in the 90 sector but all over Fiji. I have in the past from many years previously made a strong point in saying that the rural farming community needs to be even far more tensile than ever before. The roads. The roads in all directions of the rural sector, the farming community, needs to be tasked to begin with.”

Among the highlighted priorities are the Nadi River Flood Alleviation project, climate change and health initiatives, waste management improvements, and investment in the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE).

Additionally, the document emphasizes the need for bolstering the IT and Outsourcing Industry (BPO), conducting Town Council elections, combating drug issues, and promoting medical and sports tourism.

Dr Raju adds that they remain hopeful that the coalition government will take decisive actions to alleviate the high cost of living and support the strategic sectors identified in their submission.