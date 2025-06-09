Bail extended for Bainimarama and Qiliho on mutiny charges

[Photo: FILE]

Bail has been extended for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of the Fiji Police Force, Sitiveni Qiliho, who are charged with inciting mutiny.

The two appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad, each facing one count of inciting mutiny contrary to Section 72(1)(b) of the Crimes Act 2009.

In the first count, it is alleged that Bainimarama, between January 1 and July 31, 2023, sent Viber messages in Suva to Brigadier General Manoa Gadai, attempting to incite him to take over command or overthrow the authority of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Jone Kalouniwai.

Under the second count, Bainimarama and Qiliho are jointly charged.

It is alleged that between July 1 and July 31, 2023, the two spoke to Lieutenant Colonel Atunaisa Vakatale, Colonel Aseri Rokoura, Colonel Viliame Draunibaka and other senior RFMF officers in Suva, allegedly attempting to incite them to unlawfully arrest and assume the authority of the RFMF Commander.

The charges were laid under the Criminal Procedure Act following a complaint by a public officer.

During today’s hearing, Acting Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Luisa Latu told the court that more time was needed to file full disclosures, as adverse weather conditions had delayed the retrieval of certain documents from the Western Division.

Magistrate Prasad extended the bail for both accused. The matter has been adjourned to March 19 for full disclosure.

