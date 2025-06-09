ADRA empowers young leaders

[File Photo]

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji is tackling Non-Communicable Diseases and climate threats by teaching children practical skills early.

The NGO recently hosted a Kids Club Fair, bringing together ten children’s clubs from the Suva-Nausori corridor.

ADRA Fiji Project Manager Maloni Siga said the event shows the importance of early education on health and climate.

The project involves children aged six to 13, who help co-design activities and resources.

“Our kids club was established so that we could start introducing healthy habits at an earlier stage so that we don’t have to wait to reap the fruits of NCDs. We want our kids to start living healthy lifestyles at a very early age and even though they are learning that in school, we want them to learn in at community-based level as well.”

Bula Swasth Project Manager Kiti Vasu said the program also promotes collaboration between children, government, NGOs and development partners.

Vasu said children are the next leaders and must be empowered to identify climate hazards.

The program equips them with knowledge and leadership skills to create resilient communities and prepare the next generation for future challenges.

