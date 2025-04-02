Liberal wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election in setback for Trump, Musk

[Source: Reuters]

Wisconsin voters elected Susan Crawford to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, maintaining the court’s 4-3 liberal majority in a setback for President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who had backed her conservative rival.

The election was widely seen as an early referendum on Trump’s presidency, and the campaign easily became the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history with more than $90 million spent by the candidates, the state parties and outside groups, according to New York University’s Brennan Center.

Crawford, a county judge, defeated conservative Brad Schimel, a former Republican state attorney general and also a county judge, who conceded in a phone call to Crawford and in a speech before his supporters.

Crawford held a 9-point lead with a margin of some 191,000 votes and 88% of the vote counted.

With the balance of the court at stake, Musk and political groups tied to him spent more than $21 million to support Schimel. Crawford framed the race as a contest between her and the out-of-state billionaire.

“I’ve got to tell you, as a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice and Wisconsin. And we won!” Crawford told supporters in a celebration in Madison, the state capital.

Trump chose not to comment on the Supreme Court election in a social media post, instead celebrating the victory of a separate Wisconsin ballot measure requiring greater levels of identification for voters.

National Democrats claimed victory, calling the Wisconsin result one step toward their goal of reclaiming the House of Representatives in 2026.

“Tonight, the people of Wisconsin squarely rejected the influence of Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and billionaire special interests,” Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement.

Wisconsin voters appeared to be aware the election had ramifications beyond the state borders.

“Supporting everyday people is more important than people who were supporting Elon Musk or the multi-billionaires,” said Crawford voter West Roberts, 26, speaking in Madison before polls closed on Tuesday evening.

In Genesee, retiree Gary Christenson pledged his vote for Schimel. “If a liberal gets in there, they’re going to continue to try to destroy Trump’s efforts to downsize the government,” he said.

