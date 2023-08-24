World

'I struggle not knowing what the future holds' - Asylum backlog reaches record high

August 25, 2023 5:01 pm

[Source: BBC]

The number of people in the UK waiting for a decision on their asylum claims has risen to a record high, latest Home Office figures show.

More than 175,000 people were waiting for a decision on whether they will be granted refugee status at the end of June 2023 – up 44% from last year.

In December 2022, PM Rishi Sunak set a target of clearing the so-called legacy backlog by the end of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials have cleared on average 2,061 cases a month since then.

With 67,870 cases remaining, the Home Office will have to process 11,311 cases per month if it is to meet its target.

The legacy backlog refers to the asylum applications lodged before June 2022.

The number of cases awaiting decision refers to the main claimants, while the number of people also includes any family members or other dependents.

The figures also show in the year ending June 2023:

In the UK, asylum seekers are not allowed to work and must rely on state support. Housing is provided, but asylum seekers cannot choose where it is.

Two asylum seekers, both from African countries, spoke to the BBC about their experiences in the asylum system.

Rose (not her real name), a single mother who arrived in the UK from Cameroon in August 2019, has been waiting four years for her asylum claim to be processed.

Rose has enrolled on a college course in IT and hopes to work in computing, but – like all asylum seekers – cannot be employed until her refugee status is confirmed.

“I struggle with not knowing what the future holds,” she said, adding that she suffers from anxiety and depression.

She and her friend Mohammed are members of the same youth group for asylum seekers set up by the London-based charity Praxis.

They both arrived in the UK on visitor visas before claiming asylum.

Mohammed said he came to the UK because he faced discrimination in Ghana as a bisexual man.

“I chose to come to Britain because Britain is the most protective country,” he said.

“Going to a different European country I might face racism. It will be less in this country,” he said.

The Home Office said it was “on track” to clear the legacy backlog, and that the number of withdrawn claims had increased because of “our efforts to clear the asylum backlog”.

“[They] occur for a number of reasons including where someone has already left the UK before their claim was considered or they choose to pursue another application for permission to stay,” a spokesperson said.The number of cases awaiting an initial decision has increased by less than 1% over the three months to June 2023, which the Home Office said indicated a “slowdown in the rise of the backlog”.

A Home Office spokesperson said the department remained committed to reducing levels of immigration, adding that the system was working to encourage the “best and the brightest” to come to the UK.

But Labour said the latest migration figures showed the government had “lost control” of the immigration system.

“This legacy thing is just ridiculous because they’ve been in power for 13 years and the backlog has built up,” shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said.

Dr Peter William Walsh, senior researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said the backlog remained “stubbornly high”, despite falling numbers of asylum claims and more asylum caseworkers in the Home Office.

“It’s becoming harder to see how the government can meet its pledge to eliminate the so-called ‘legacy backlog’ of older claims by the end of the year, as the rate of decision-making would have to be more than doubled,” he said.

The figures also show some 44,460 people were recorded as having arrived by small boats in the year to June 2023, up 26% from the same period last year.

More than half of these arrived in the three months from August to October 2022. August last year saw the highest number of arrivals of any month since data was collected.

Albanian and Afghan nationals accounted for almost half of the small boat arrivals in the year to June – 26% and 21% respectively.

The number of Afghans arriving on small boats has been increasing since summer 2021, when the Taliban took over the country, and make up the most common nationality so far in 2023, the Home Office said.

There are two resettlement schemes open to Afghan nationals – the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, for citizens who were employed by the British government in Afghanistan and fear reprisals from the Taliban, and the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which prioritises women and children as well as religious and other minorities.

Under the ACRS, 233 people were resettled in the UK in the year to June, the figures show.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) UK said the numbers “reveal the shocking reality of the government’s failure to provide protection for vulnerable Afghans”, adding that there are not enough safe routes for refugees from countries like Afghanistan.

“The majority of the almost 10,000 Afghans seeking safety in the UK were forced to make dangerous journeys across the channel,” said Laura Kyrke-Smith, IRC’s executive director.

A government spokesperson said “there are safe and legal routes to come here”, calling the ACRS scheme “generous”.

NGO Coalition challenge Japan’s Fukushima plan

Plans to transition into new e-ticketing system soon

Flying Fijians in England: 24/8/23

Flying Fijians videos

Japan discharged Fukushima wastewater prematurely: Rabuka

Discussion underway on electronic ticketing system

Sewer overflow a challenge

Growing skills gap needs to be addressed: Chand

Fiji's genuine hospitality reason tourists are coming

FEO launches 4-Year Work Plan for Inclusive Elections

Fijians unite against Japan's wastewater disposal

'I struggle not knowing what the future holds' - Asylum backlog reaches record high

Deans final operations to run smoothly: Muamua

Sam content with teams’ performance

Fukushima: Sushi lovers grab last bites as seafood ban hits Japan

Tahiti dashes Fiji’s hope

Defending U19 champion falls in semi-final

Northern U15 and U17 teams promising new champions

Wagner defied Putin and now its leader Prigozhin may be dead

What we know about Russia plane crash that reportedly killed Prigozhin

How Russia reacted after Prigozhin plane crash

QVS aims for 24th Deans title

Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

Do or die match for Fiji Beach Soccer

Labasa College qualifies for semi-final after a decade

Putin breaks silence after Wagner boss Prigozhin's plane crashes

Tonga show big improvements in defeat to solomon Islands

Fukushima wastewater released into the ocean, China bans all Japanese seafood

PIF prioritizes Fukushima issue: Puna

Fiji Rugby fulfils pay promise to Fijiana

Chandrayaan-3 rover rolls onto moon's surface as ecstatic India celebrates

Accident claims another life

Duo charged for alleged fraud

FIJI Water community grant applications now open

Record-breaking year for film and television industry

US officials see missile strike, other theories, behind crash of Prigozhin plane

PM calls for preparedness amid Fukushima wastewater concerns

Seven changes against England

Ministry plans to re-introduce chaplains

WAF not spared from climate change

Village wants help for water matter

Lawes to captain England for Fiji Test

Spanish federation chief to quit over kiss scandal - report

Deans Director calls for teams to minimize delay

Fiji set for Tahiti

Multi-Criteria analysis to confirm Suva Port relocation

More than a scrimmage for Fijiana and Oceania Women's Combine

FSSFA top eight to battle for semi-final spots

Panthers double blow as Luai injured in loss to Eels

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA chief Rubiales

Digicel Fiji and LICI partner to offer insurance premium payments

Israeli Arabs demand action over spike in murders linked to organised crime

Ukraine war: Three elderly people killed in Russian shelling, say officials

Former leaders criticize Japan’s wastewater release

Modern-day slavery exists: Duaibe

Sam happy with their first three points

Two new winners anticipated in U15 and U17

Labasa girls’ teams secures a spot in quarterfinals

Australia receives Pacific support for its COP31 hosting bid

Yat Sen hits another milestone

Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals to set up rematch in the eliminator

FNU champions recycling practices

Ongoing inquiry into FRA CEO

Ukraine war: Three killed in Belgorod hours after drones hit Moscow

DATEC and National Blood Service to host blood drive

Fijian Cup will unearth raw talent: Muliaina

South Koreans unfazed by first nationwide air raid drill in six years

Government and ADB collaborate on Suva Port relocation plans

Naivalurua wins top award at FIBA Congress

Chaudhry questions Cabinet’s decision on Fukushima waste disposal

Child neglect cases soar

Greek fires rage after migrant tragedy near border

Another contact zone battle for Flying Fijians

First 2,000 students pay $5 at Deans final

Fiji bounce back with big win over Tonga

Labasa U19 teams on course to last eight

At least 26 killed at construction site

Punitive damages are not being discussed: Bhagwan

Exodus of teachers concerning: FTA

Accessibility and untreated water are major concerns

Agriculture research and extension important: Prasad

Bowen visits village to see resilient infrastructure

MSG leaders discuss issues affecting the region

Fukushima: What are the concerns over waste water release?

Saudi Arabia offers scholarships to Fijian students

Russian general who ran Ukraine war fired - report

Xavier girls on song in IDC

NGOs call for UN action

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin listed in Russian plane crash with no survivors

TotalEnergies moves with fuel transition

New technology and innovation drive a cashless society

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief?

Right to protest comes with responsibility: Vosarogo

No strike, report any anomaly

Close to 1000 attend Fiji rugby clinic

Fiji 7s join scouts party in Deans

FIBA pays tribute to ‘Coach Mike’

First match contributes to player development: Sam

All Blacks squad named to face Springboks at Twickenham

Secondary Schools IDC records growing interest

Albanese government accepts IAEA findings

Ministry plans to have 22 full-time counsellors

Action to retain talent amid foreign migration surge

Smith commends Fiji Police's efforts

Concerns raised over students behavior

Boroboro water project benefits 13 families

Grammar bags four titles in Netball finals

Gollings on the hunt

Coach proud despite loss

SVC reaches new height in Secondary School Netball

28-month talks over Fukushima says PIF

No need to panic on nuclear dumping: SPC

Data is insufficient: Rev Bhagwan

Empowering iTaukei is not a racial context

Northern U19 schools on track in IDC

Digital economy roadmap to be revealed soon: Kamikamica

Police Force works on strategic plans

FijiFirst calls out Rabuka over Fukushima wastewater issue

Flying Fijians kicking for improvement

Former FDB officer fronts court

Marshall Islands issues plea regarding nuclear dumping

59-year-old man perishes in fire

Bansod and two others face court

MGM focusing on task at hand

Netball U19 top four confirmed

More emphasis on enhancing literacy in schools

Province urged to be champions of HIV

Fiji goes down in opening match

Empowerment comes from within: Kedrayate

Japan discharging wastewater in its own backyard: Rabuka

Rabuka attends MSG Leaders’ Summit

Second escapee surrenders to police

Local rice farmers urged to increase production

First-ever upmarket kava-bar opens in Labasa

DHL opens new facility in Nadi

Maui wildfire victims fear land grab may threaten Hawaiian culture

Pakistan cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Royal Navy promotes Matavesi

Lau to install its paramount chief

Baber a 'proud dad'

Farrell banned for first two World Cup games

Singh excited for his first national duty

Nursing aid jeopardizes patient safety: Dr Vudiniabola

Improvement in competition level compared to previous years

Police concerned about drugs among school children

Australia supports construction of wash and kitchen facilities for CPR

Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth

President receives Ambassador Gowland's credentials

Coalition government prioritizes agricultural advances

Identify areas of need: Cooper

Minimizing cultural activities is vital: Dr Kedrayate

Super W scholarships for six Pacific women 

Pre-sale tickets to ease queue at Deans final

Special funds needed: Rabuka

Japan will start releasing Fukushima water into the ocean soon

Bullying needs to stop says Akbar

Regulating traditional knowledge vital: Niubalavu

Sports Council clarifies parking ticket issue

Minimal effect from India rice export ban: Sharma

Fiji ready for Oceania powerhouse

Vodafone Fiji on board again with Fiji Regatta Week

Rayalu believes Lakeba has untapped potential

North Korea's Kim blasts 'irresponsible' top officials for flood damage

Thailand's fugitive ex-PM Thaksin returns from 17 years in self-exile

Landlords and tenants disputes soar

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment

Job survey returns after eight years

Japan says North Korean announcement of satellite launch 'extremely regrettable'

Government holds discussion with FNA

Doge credits family for success

CSOs call on Rabuka to hold consultations

Immense growth in Secondary School rugby: Muamua

Sam confident of a good outing

Fiji’s coup culture creates political consciousness

Targeted approach for rural development

COP 28 assures support for the Pacific

Lead with sincerity and humility: Vasu

SCGF signs MOU with Fisheries Ministry

Board congratulates Flying Fijians

Lane nine just fine for American loner Richardson

Wales name squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso's first-ever world gold

Suppressing child sexual exploitation priority for Fiji and US

Greece wildfires fanned by strong winds, killing one

More opportunities available for resource owners

Damodar City Labasa inspires invention of fresh business ideas

Ukraine lines up destroyed Russian tanks in central Kyiv

Strike remains an option for nursing association: Dr Vudiniabola

Ukrainian drone destroys Russian supersonic bomber

TLTB confident in removal of equal distribution of lease money

Dump it in your lakes if it’s safe, Tuvalu Minister tells Japan

$2.4m for health services enhancement in Fiji

Partnerships crucial for developments: Ditoka

Fiji Rice explores new markets

Come through the gate

Invincibles end campaign with win over Rockets

Odegarrd penalty gives Arsenal Win at Crystal Palace

Folau to miss World cup

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen joins Wallabies camp to help Eddie Jones prepare

RWC winner tips Fiji to make the knockout stages