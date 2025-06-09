EU leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, discussion on critical Israel report

Source : Reuters

Leaders from the European Union’s 27 member countries called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and said discussions would continue on a report on Israel’s compliance with the terms of an agreement with the bloc.

“The European Council calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, leading to a permanent end to hostilities,” the leaders said in written conclusions after a discussion on the Middle East in Brussels.

