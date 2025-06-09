Police Military partnership not a sign of weakness: ACP Vusonilawe

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Police Force says its partnership with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces is a proactive step to strengthen the fight against illicit drugs, and not a reflection of any shortcomings within the force.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, stresses that the collaboration is built on mutual support and shared responsibility in addressing a growing national concern.

He says the arrangement was reached following discussions between Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai earlier this year, with joint operations beginning in January.

ACP Vusonilawe says the military’s involvement is based on cooperation in addressing a national issue.

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“It does not mean that we cannot do the job, but they offer their assistance, and the Commissioner of Police and the Commander have discussed the agreement on that line. But this is not recent.”

He adds that the RFMF has been actively supporting the police under Operation Sasamaki.

From then on, the military has supported us. The operation out there in Kadavu , likewise the one in Navosa and in the Keiyasi area. That’s when they started to support us. Then, continually from there on, the last weekend at the roadblock, we seized drugs.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua was also asked about concerns that some police officers might be compromised amid ongoing drug investigations.

He says he is not aware of any such issues.

“But I think the Police Force has mechanisms in place to look after the secretive information that they get. And it’s a matter, I was talking about police competency, that’s a matter for the Commissioner to look at.”

The recent joint operations, including roadblocks and targeted deployments, have led to multiple drug seizures, with investigations continuing.