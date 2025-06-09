Infrastructure delays persist despite big budgets

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Project delays are cutting into Fiji’s infrastructure drive, despite heavy spending each year.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, told Parliament that delivery rates have been uneven.

He said 82 per cent of projects were completed on time in 2022–2023. This rose to 98 per cent in 2023–2024. It then slipped to 90 per cent in 2024–2025.

He said the ministry managed capital budgets of $344 million, $511 million and $458 million over the three years. He said the figures include corporate statutory authorities, reflecting a wide range of national projects.

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Ro Filipe said delays were driven by external and environmental factors. He said procurement and contracting issues also slowed progress.

The Minister said regulatory and approval processes added further delays. He said design changes and scope variations disrupted timelines during delivery.

The pattern shows gains are not stable. The sharp rise in 2023–2024 suggests stronger execution or fewer disruptions. The drop in the following year points to ongoing system pressure.

Procurement and approvals remain key weak points. These are often linked to capacity gaps and slow coordination across agencies. Weather risks continue to affect timelines, especially in exposed areas.

Design changes point to gaps in early planning. Weak project scoping can lead to delays and higher costs later.

Most projects are still completed on time. But a 10 per cent delay rate is significant. It represents a large number of works facing setbacks.