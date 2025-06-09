Repeated breakdowns at Lautoka Mill spark fresh scrutiny

[Photo: FILE]

The Lautoka Mill has recorded the highest number of breakdowns during the 2025 crushing season, exposing serious underlying weaknesses in Fiji’s ageing sugar infrastructure.

Minister for Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the repeated failures were mainly due to deteriorating boilers, worn-out carrier systems, and breakdowns in key processing units, including the diffuser.

He says the mill’s performance challenges are largely linked to its old infrastructure, which has struggled to cope with operational demands during the crushing season.

Tunabuna adds that major repairs have been carried out on feeding and carrier systems, while upgrades are underway in processing stations to replace worn-out parts, improve piping, and boost efficiency.

Article continues after advertisement

“We continue to suffer the consequences of the poor quality of work done at the mills, including payment of $18 million annually to Ex-Im Bank for the loan. Despite the challenges, FSC has undertaken a comprehensive programme of maintenance, targeted capital upgrades, and operational improvements across the mills in Fiji, including for 2026.”

Opposition MP Virendra Lal says sugar mills have five to six months for maintenance, yet still break down soon after the crushing season starts.

“What are you doing for these mills so that when we come into the next crushing season, there are no such breakdowns?”

Tunabuna says the Fiji Sugar Corporation has undertaken extensive remedial works, including the replacement of critical boiler infrastructure such as front wall sections, air preheaters, and tubing systems.

He adds that these interventions are part of a broader maintenance and capital improvement program aimed at stabilising mill operations and reducing future breakdowns.

Despite the setbacks, FSC maintains that efforts are ongoing to strengthen reliability across the industry as Fiji’s sugar mills continue to operate under significant pressure from ageing infrastructure.

The Government says it remains focused on improving efficiency and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sugar sector through targeted upgrades and operational reforms.