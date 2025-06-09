Tuivonovono adamant to make his school proud

From competing in his school’s inter-house meet just to accompany friends, to claiming gold in the javelin at the Tailevu Zone, 17-year-old Neori Tuivonovono is emerging as one to watch at this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

The Year 11 student of Tailevu North College recorded an impressive throw of 51 metres at last month’s zone competition and now has his sights set on making his school proud on a bigger stage.

Hailing from Tailevu, Tuivonovono admitted he did not expect to qualify for the Games after competing at the zone level. In what is also his first year in the sport, he is eager to step onto the field and prove himself.

He shared that his family will be watching eagerly from home as he competes live on television. Since bringing home news of his qualification, their support and excitement have only strengthened his confidence.

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“When I competed in the zone I didn’t think I would have won gold. This is going to be my first time competing and I know it’s going to be tough. I think my biggest competition will be Marist, since they won the intermediate boys javelin event last year. My goal is to just give my best, that’s all I can do.”

Tuivonovono will compete in both the javelin and the 400 metres over the three-day event.