It’s the Marist in QVS that we’re aware of-Raboiliku

MBHS coach Antonio Raboiliku and QVS coach Banuve Tabakaucoro.

This year’s Coca-Cola Games boys’ division battle will be one of the toughest and will go down to the wire, according to Marist Brothers High School coach, Antonio Raboiliku.

He says defending champions, Marist, are not the favorites this year because other schools have done their homework and also offseason training.

However, they are wary of a Marist Old Boy who is now with Queen Victoria School.

Marist Brothers High School won 12 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze last year but Raboiliku knows, old boy, Banuve Tabakaucoro, who is now the QVS coach has something up his sleeve.

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‘For us in Marist we are proud that the upcoming QVS team will give us a very good competition. Secondly, it’s led by a former Marist Brothers High School athlete, so it’s not the QVS, it’s the Marist in that team that we are aware off’.

QVS last won the boys’ title 33 years ago, and last year they finished third with 6 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Their coach and current blue ribbon record holder, Tabakaucoro, says they’ve come close at times in the past three decades.

‘I think they’ve waited long enough, we going out there and give it our best shot, you’re at a school like QVS they always give their best every year, and I’m 100% behind them.’.

The Fiji Finals will air live on FBC 2, while overseas fans can watch on VITI+ for $99FJD.