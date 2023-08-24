Crooked House: Arson arrests in pub fire probe

[Source: BBC]

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson over a fire that tore through the Crooked House pub.

Once known as “Britain’s wonkiest” inn, it was set alight on 5 August, leaving it gutted.

Within 48 hours of the blaze, the pub was demolished by diggers, infuriating many in the local community who treasured the landmark building.

A 66-year-old man from Dudley and a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes are being questioned over the fire.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain in custody, Staffordshire Police said.

The force is continuing to appeal for any information that may help the ongoing investigation.

A group of more than 21,000 people has formed on Facebook, with campaigners rallying to preserve the site and calling for the Crooked House to be rebuilt.

Protesters angry at the demolition were also involved in a stand-off with contractors on Wednesday, frustrated at what they described as a lack of communication over work at the site.

In a statement at the time, police said they recognised “the strength of local feeling following the loss of a significant cultural landmark”.

The much-loved 18th-century building, known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area, was sold by Marston’s to ATE Farms Limited in July.

South Staffordshire Council has said the foundations and bricks from the pub will stay on site as work to remove hazardous waste is carried out.

The local authority is conducting its own investigation into the demolition.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi told a public meeting last week that he would “love to see a Crooked House law” put in place to protect other pubs from the same fate.

Teachers Hayley Mason and Gemma Edwards-Smith have been camping outside the site entrance since Monday to try and make sure the bricks are preserved.

“We want to make sure everything is protected the best way we can – our long-term goal is to have the pub rebuilt,” said Mrs Edwards-Smith, who celebrated her wedding at the venue in 2017.

“It’s been nice to see how many bricks they have been able to salvage, even in the few days [contractors] have been working and looking forward to the future and how many original bricks will be used for the new build.

“The owners definitely underestimated the strength of feeling behind it, I hope they are aware of how committed we are.”

Ms Mason, a history fan who visited the pub with her family as a child, says “This was my life”.

“I’m confident that it will be rebuilt, no matter how long it takes. Until I’ve had that confirmation that that is the intention, I’m not going to move.