Australia's Albanese pledges A$2.3 billion to help homeowners buy solar batteries

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday pledged A$2.3 billion ($1.39 billion) to help homeowners buy batteries to store solar power and lower their energy costs, a major issue in the May 3 general election.

Albanese’s centre-left Labor runs neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the Liberal-National opposition led by Peter Dutton, who has campaigned on a plan to lower power bills by forcing LNG gas producers to divert some exports to domestic consumption.

On Sunday, Albanese said in a statement that his proposal would save households about A$4,000 or 30% on the installed cost of a typical energy-storage battery.

“The battery will be installed at home and store power from solar panels for the household to use when needed,” the prime minister said.

One in three Australian households now has solar panels but only one in 40 has a battery, according to the government.

