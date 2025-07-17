Veteran rugby star graduates with Honours

Credit - Willfred/ Facebook

Former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu graduated with First Class Honours in a Bachelor of Science Degree in Rugby Coaching and Performance from the University of South Wales.

The 36-year-old, who continues to play for Caerphilly RFC in the WRU Division Two East Central, has reached a significant academic milestone while simultaneously maintaining his contributions on the rugby pitch.

Since bursting onto the international scene in 2010, Matawalu has lived the dream of countless aspiring rugby players.

His career has seen him represent Fiji in both 7s and as a key figure for the Flying Fijians, building an impressive professional journey across Europe and France.

His extensive club list includes prominent teams such as the Glasgow Warriors, US Montauban, Stirling County, Bath, Exeter Chiefs, and Ayr.

