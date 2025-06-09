Fiji 7s acclimatising well in Vancouver

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says the team has settled in well in Vancouver as preparations continue for the latest leg of the HSBC SVNS Series this weekend.

The national side arrived in Canada on Saturday and has since focused on adjusting to the colder conditions while maintaining a steady training schedule.

Kolinisau says the week has been structured to help the players adapt quickly to the environment.

“We arrived on Saturday and it was a bit cold for us. It was nice weather we said, but it was still a bit cold for us, so we tried to get the boys acclimatized really well.”

The team held a light recovery session upon arrival before gradually increasing the intensity of training over the following days.

“We had a flush on Saturday afternoon when we arrived and Sunday we had a ground session just to get the boys running and familiarising them with the weather.”

Kolinisau adds that the squad has remained injury-free throughout the week and is looking forward to the competition.

“Monday we had a double session, a gym and rugby, Tuesday one rugby session and today another rugby session in the morning. No injuries, the boys are acclimatizing really well and looking forward to the weekend.”

The Vancouver 7s kicks off this weekend with our men’s side taking on France in their opening pool game at 7.19am on Sunday morning, followed by Argentina at 11.07am, before wrapping up day one against Australia at 2.56pm.

You can watch Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.

