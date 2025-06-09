September tour for FSSRU U18

[file photo]

Fiji’s brightest young rugby talents are set to be tested on the international stage, with two Test matches confirmed for a Fiji Under-18 team to be selected after this year’s Vodafone Deans Championship.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union vice-president Savenaca Muamua has confirmed that the team will face off against age-grade giants Australia and New Zealand Schoolboys in September.

This international exposure marks a significant milestone for Fiji’s secondary school rugby development.

Muamua says the matches will not only test the depth and skill of local talent but also serve as a crucial stepping stone for players aiming to break into higher levels of the sport.

“That is the highlight for this year, and all Under 18 players will be looking forward to joining their team for the Australia tour.”

The squad will be selected from standout performers in the Deans competition, which has long served as the foundation for producing future Flying Fijians.

With the eyes of selectors firmly on the ongoing competitions, the pressure is on for schoolboys hoping to earn a place in the squad.

These international fixtures are expected to ignite a new level of competition, pride, and ambition within the local rugby scene, as Fiji prepares to showcase its next generation of rugby stars.

The first match is scheduled for the 4th of September in Brisbane, Australia.

