Lomax at the double as Roos book ticket to Cup final

The Kangaroos took the first step to exorcising the demons of last year’s Pacific Championships humiliation with a 22-10 victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch on Sunday.

The clinical display gave Australia their first in New Zealand since 2012 and sends them into the final against either the Kiwis or Tonga on November 10.

On the back of an escort penalty against Matt Timoko in the fourth minute the Kangaroos got across the line through Angus Crichton but replays showed the back-rower had lost control of the ball in the grounding and the try was butchered.

A kick out on the full by Kangaroos halfback Mitch Moses in the 10th minute put Australia under pressure but the Kiwis came up with a poor set and the opportunity was lost.

Come the 16th minute and it was the Kangaroos opening the scoring when Lindsay Collins took an inside pass from Moses and powered through Keano Kini and Phoenix Crossland to grab his fourth try in his eighth Test match.

The Kiwis found their groove in the 26th minute when Shaun Johnson went right and found Isaiah Papalii who offloaded to Kini, the fullback getting a great ball away to Peta Hiku who sent Jamayne Isaako over in the corner. The Dolphins sharpshooter landed the conversion from touch to lock it up at 6-6.

With half-time approaching the Kangaroos came up with a long-range special when Tom Trbojevic exploded into space and found Zac Lomax who showed great strength to ride a bump from Kini and get the ball down inches inside the sideline.

A penalty against Scott Sorensen for crowding in the play the ball handed Lomax an easy shot at goal and the Kangaroos took a 12-6 lead to the sheds.

The Kiwis had good field position to start the second half and Johnson had the Kangaroos pinned on their own line with his pinpoint short kicking game but the green and gold hung on when Xavier Coates and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow combined to deny Isaako.

With Harry Grant taking control around the ruck the Kangaroos extended their lead to 16-6 with 20 minutes to go when the crafty No.9 found Lomax with a flick pass and the winger surged into the corner to complete his double.

Just as the game threatened to get away from the home side they came up with a try through debutant Will Warbrick, who collected a crossfield kick from Johnson and turned Lomax inside out to score his first Test try. Isaako’s conversion sailed wide and the Kangaroos led 16-10 with 13 minutes to play.

The Kangaroos then put the game out of reach when Moses put Dylan Edwards into space and then backed up on the inside to take a return pass and cross under the sticks. With Lomax’s conversion the Kangaroos led 22-10 and that’s how it finished.