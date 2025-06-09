Skipper Cup quarterfinal fixtures confirmed

The quarterfinal fixtures for the 2025 Skipper Cup competition have been confirmed.

In the senior men’s division, Naitasiri will meet Ba, Suva will take on Nadi, Lautoka will clash with Tailevu, while defending champions Nadroga face Malolo.

In the Under-20 grade, Naitasiri will meet Vatukoula, Ba will go up against Macuata, Nadroga face Suva and Nadi take on Tailevu.

Meanwhile, in the Subrails Marama Cup, Nasinu will play Lautoka, Suva meet Naitasiri, Namosi take on Nadi and Kadavu will face Nadroga.

While the fixtures have been confirmed, the venues are yet to be announced.

The quarterfinals will be held this Saturday.

