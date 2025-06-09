Preparation period not an excuse

Tevita Ikanivere [File Photo]

The Flying Fijians will assemble in Australia tomorrow ahead of their Test with the Wallabies next Sunday.

Players from Europe are in the country and the squad had their admin day yesterday.

Our Flying Fijians will leave our shores today and have their first training run in Australia tomorrow.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Ten players who were part of the Wallabies side that lost 23-15 to the Flying Fijians in Saint-Etienne in 2023 are in the current squad but hooker Tevita Ikanivere is optimistic of repeating the same performance.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Despite the short preparation period for this Test against the Wallabies, Ikanivere believes they can handle it.

‘That’s always the goal in rugby no one plays to lose we are here to win and it may be a short preparation window but that’s all we’ve got and that’s what we have to work with, I know all the boys coming in are professionals’

Front row and fullback are key positions that head coach Mick Byrne hopes to have more depth in.

Byrne will name his side to face Australia next Friday.

The Flying Fijians meet the Wallabies next Sunday at 3:30pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

