Families left in uncertainty as search widens for nine missing men

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Families of nine missing men are clinging to hope that their loved ones may have reached nearby land and could still be alive, despite the grim discovery of their vessel.

The Republic of Fiji Navy has confirmed that the fibreglass boat the men were travelling in was located in Vunaniu Bay. However, none of the nine passengers has been found, deepening uncertainty for their families as search operations continue.

As authorities work to determine what may have happened at sea, relatives say the discovery has brought both painful grief and unanswered questions. One of the fathers of the missing men, Savenaca Sokini, described the emotional toll the situation has taken on the family.

“This has brought us so much pain. While finding the boat may be good news for its owner, for our family it brings deep grief – the boat was empty, and none of our loved ones has been found.”

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The Fiji Navy and relevant authorities continue coordinated search efforts, with families still holding onto hope for any positive developments in the coming days.