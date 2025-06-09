Tuitubou’s debut sparks emotional family moment

Virimi Vakatawa (left) and Maiaka Tuitubou (right).[Photo: FIJIAN DRUA/ FACEBOOK]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Maika Tuitubou says his Super Rugby debut against the Chiefs last weekend was not only a personal milestone, but an emotional moment for his family.

The young midfielder earned his first cap after rising through the Drua development pathway, stepping onto one of rugby’s biggest stages in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

While the occasion marked a major breakthrough in his career, it was the reaction from home that stood out most.

“They were a bit emotional… they told me only God can do such a thing as being named in the first line-up.”

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Tuitubou said his parents’ response reminded him of the journey behind the moment, one built on faith, sacrifice and belief.

The debutant’s rise continues to highlight the strength of the Drua pathway system, with young players now transitioning into the professional level with confidence.

As he looks ahead to more opportunities in the blue jersey, Tuitubou carries not just his own ambitions, but the pride and support of those who helped him get there.

The Drua will take on the Highlanders in Ba at 4pm this Saturday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.