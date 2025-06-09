Teacher vacancy crisis recorded

[Photo: FILE]

Teacher shortages across primary and secondary schools have reached 414 cases this year.

This has raised concern in Parliament over gaps in secondary school subject areas.

Lawmakers are seeking clearer details from the Ministry of Education on which subjects are most affected and how the shortages are being addressed.

The issue was raised through a written question by Opposition MP Hem Chand to Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

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He asked for specific subject areas facing shortages and how the Ministry is addressing them.

The Ministry of Education tabled figures under its teacher shortage exercise. The data shows staffing cases are being processed across school levels.

In primary schools, 141 cases were recorded. Five submissions were approved. A total of 175 letters were issued and signed. The balance was zero.

In secondary schools, 219 cases were recorded. Ten submissions were approved. A total of 239 letters were issued and signed. The balance was also zero.

The Ministry did not specify subject-by-subject shortages in the response. It stated the exercise is ongoing to fill gaps and address staffing needs in schools.