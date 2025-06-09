Namosi stay focused despite dominant win over Naitasiri

Despite a commanding 53-10 victory over Naitasiri in the Subrails Marama Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday, Namosi are not taking their next match lightly as they prepare to face Kadavu.

Kadavu made headlines after pulling off a historic 37-33 win over Nasinu, the previous holders of the Pio Bosco Trophy.

Having observed Kadavu’s performance, Namosi team manager Etonia Taivoce expects a tough and competitive encounter ahead.

“As we prepare to face Kadavu next, we know what to expect from them as they are a very strong team as well. We will both be playing for our provinces and I know it will be a very tough match. While we respect the team, we will also be out to give out best against them.”

He acknowledged the strong support from fans who turned out in large numbers for the Naitasiri match and assured supporters that the team will give their best effort against Kadavu.

