Mervyn pays tribute to the late Patrick Gock

Patrick Gock. (centre) [Photo Credit: NADI RUGBY Referees Association]

Pacific youth and community practitioner Broderick Mervyn has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Patrick Gock, describing him as a man who embodied humility, service, and the true Pacific spirit.

In a statement, Mervyn said Gock would be remembered not only for his decades of service to rugby, but for his humour, passion for the sport, and unwavering devotion to the people of Fiji.

“Patrick was more than a rugby man; he was a man of the people. His life reflected the true Pacific spirit — service above self, unity through action, and love for community. He carried himself with quiet strength, a joyful wit, and an unshakeable desire to see others rise.”

Article continues after advertisement

The late Gock dedicated much of his life to developing referees, players, and young leaders, mentoring countless individuals with integrity, discipline, and compassion. His laughter, guidance, and leadership inspired many within the rugby fraternity and beyond.

“Patrick believed in developing not only skilled referees, but good human beings. He instilled values of respect, perseverance, and teamwork, teaching that true leadership begins with humility and heart.”

Mervyn said the rugby community and the wider nation have lost a true servant leader and friend.

He added that Gock’s spirit would continue to echo across rugby fields and within the hearts of those he mentored and served so faithfully.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.