Laqere grateful for Silktails

Sairusi Laqere

Kaiviti Silktails forward Sairusi Laqere says representing the club has been a deeply personal and emotional journey, far beyond just rugby league.

The former Flying Fijians Under-20 rep made his debut in Round 10 of the Jersey Flegg Cup against the South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier this season.

“This club really means a lot to me. On my debut, we played in Australia and it gave me the chance to meet my mom. I’m really grateful for the opportunity given to me, just really grateful.”

Article continues after advertisement

The match was more than just his first step in top-tier youth rugby, it marked a reunion with family and a moment of reflection on how far rugby has taken him.

The Kaiviti Silktails, now competing in the NSWRL Jersey Flegg Cup, continue to provide a crucial development pathway for young Fijian talents aspiring to reach professional rugby league, while also creating meaningful moments like Laqere’s.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.