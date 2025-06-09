Historical appointment for Tawake  

[file photo]

Pacific Rugby Players has taken a landmark step in its leadership structure, announcing the appointment of Bitila Tawake as the organization’s first female player representative from Fiji.

The move reflects PRP’s growing commitment to elevating women’s voices within Pacific rugby and few embody that mission more powerfully than Tawake.

A two-time Super W champion with the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua team, a Rugby World Cup representative and a proud product of Fiji’s booming women’s rugby system, Tawake’s rise has been built on grit, leadership and a relentless push for fairness in the sport.

More than a decorated athlete, she has become a respected advocate for player welfare—unafraid to speak openly about pay, conditions and the systemic challenges faced by Pacific Island players.

“I want to create an equal playing field for women and men. I want to use sport as a vehicle to change mindsets about women’s rugby and player welfare.”

Her appointment signals a pivotal moment for PRP.

With women’s rugby in the Pacific experiencing historic growth, Tawake brings firsthand insight into the realities faced by players—both the triumphs and the struggles.

She has been one of the voices calling for improved contracts, better support structures, and greater respect for the women who wear their nation’s colours with pride.

Now seated at the PRP board table, she is determined to ensure that future generations won’t have to fight the same battles.

Tawake also shared a heartfelt message to Pacific players across the region.

“Rugby is a beautiful sport. It will take you to places you’ve never imagined. It comes with sacrifices and challenges, but don’t give up. Falling is part of the journey—what matters is that you rise again.”

With leaders like Bitila Tawake stepping into key roles, Pacific rugby continues to show that its strength lies not only in its talent, but also in its courage to evolve.

Meanwhile, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Frank Lomani is also part of the board.

