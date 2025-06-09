Fiji braces for physical encounter against Australia

The Fiji Schoolboys will be expecting a physical encounter tomorrow when they face the Australian Schoolboys side tomorrow when they go head to head at Viking Park in Canberra.

Looking back to last year when the Australian side toured Fiji, he says they have a fair idea of what to expect when they kick start their tour.

Over the past few days, his side has been focusing on key areas like their breakdowns and set-pieces, and he is excited to see his boys on the field.

“They have much bigger boys than us but we have drawn up our game plan and we know what to expect. We want to play a fast-pace and free flowing game, one Fijians are well known for.”

The side left for Australia last week, and have spent the last few days adjusting to the weather.

They will face the Australian Schoolboys at 2pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

